If you have podophobia (a fear of feet), please turn back now, because, unfortunately, we must discuss Aaron Rodgers’s toe. Rodgers, the famously unvaccinated Green Bay Packers quarterback, has officially returned to the NFL after testing positive for COVID-19 and sitting out a game in quarantine, and on Sunday, he was already listed as having a toe injury. But it might not be what you think it is.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO