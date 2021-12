The powder room is a rather interesting room. It is not something you find in every home as usually there is no space for an extra bathroom. But those that do have the real estate for a contemporary powder room will find it incredibly practical. Not just for a guest bathroom which is its original purpose. Often times the powder room is located in a more convenient part of the home so it is closer to the living spaces anyway and it will see more use than the master bathroom even when there are no guests.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 8 DAYS AGO