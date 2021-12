Aside from the insane amount of injuries the team has suffered in 2021, one major problem for the Tennessee Titans continues to be the play of quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill has completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,774 yards and 14 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. The picks are tied for the same amount he had in 2019 and 2020 combined, and there’s still five games left to play.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO