Mesa County, CO

Western Slope Pickleball Club talks Saturday Toy and Food Drive

By Cora Dickey, Rob Hagan
 3 days ago

GRAND VALLEY, Colo. (KREX) — If you are out and about on December 4, Western Slope Pickleball Club invites you to come to one of three locations. The Pickleball Club community is coming together for the benefit of our community and persons in need within Mesa County.


When: December 4, 2021
Where: Grand Junction: Lincoln Park West Courts 1:00 to 5:00 p.m, Fruita: Fruita Rec. Center 11:00 to 3:00 p.m, Palisade: Peach Bowl Park Pickleball Courts 12:30 to 3:00 p.m (Donations collected here will go to Child Migrant Services).

Powderhorn Mountain Resort prepares for opening day

MESA, Colo. (KREX) — With unseasonably warm temperatures, crews have been hard at work preparing to open up Powderhorn Mountain Resort, just in time for opening day. Ryan Robinson, with Powderhorn Mountain Resort, says, “one of our favorite days of the year, it’s opening day, the early season temps and lack of snowfall have been […]
MESA, CO
Pioneer Monument stands 90 years tall, locals seek preserved restoration

CAMEO, Colo. (KREX) — The Pioneer Monument was set in stone decades ago. The Elks Club of Grand Junction built the monument in 1931 to honor the pioneers of Western Colorado — who built housing, schools and more dating back to the 1800’s. Beverly Duzenack represents the Plateau Valley Historical Preservation Society. Preserving this monument […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
BLM offers $10 permits to chop your own Christmas Tree

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — From now until Christmas Eve, Christmas tree cutting permits are on sale for 10 dollars at the Bureau of Land Management office in Grand Junction and at the Glade Park store. Each permit is good for one piñon or one juniper tree of your choice. If it’s your first time […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Jeff Kuhr shares latest on local COVID situation, Omicron

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — Did you know 46 people died of COVID-19 in Mesa County in November alone? That’s fewer than the 51 people who died of COVID in November of 2020 but not much. the difference this year is half of our community is vaccinated. Mesa County’s Free to Choose resolution still stands […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
