Western Slope Pickleball Club talks Saturday Toy and Food Drive

GRAND VALLEY, Colo. (KREX) — If you are out and about on December 4, Western Slope Pickleball Club invites you to come to one of three locations. The Pickleball Club community is coming together for the benefit of our community and persons in need within Mesa County.



When: December 4, 2021

Where: Grand Junction: Lincoln Park West Courts 1:00 to 5:00 p.m, Fruita: Fruita Rec. Center 11:00 to 3:00 p.m, Palisade: Peach Bowl Park Pickleball Courts 12:30 to 3:00 p.m (Donations collected here will go to Child Migrant Services).

