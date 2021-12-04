'Post Reports' podcast: Mold at Howard U., and an omicron update

Why dozens of students at Howard University spent part of their fall semester living in tents. And, omicron comes to the United States. Mold, mice, water damage and no WiFi. Those have been some of the conditions in Howard University’s housing units in Washington. This fall, the conditions led to protests that lasted more than 30 days. Some students even slept in tents on the historically Black university’s campus. But such conditions aren’t new. For years, students and graduates have complained about building conditions at a school that’s often called “the Mecca.”

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO