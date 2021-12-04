ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Post Reports' podcast: Mold at Howard U., and an omicron update

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the...

Majic 107.5/97.5

HBCU’s & Build Back Better: Morehouse President Dr. David Thomas Talks With Ryan Cameron Uncensored

This week, almost every Historically Black College & University President and Chancellor signed a letter to both Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell regarding the funding needed and ultimately required to continue to be beacons of hope into the world. But, they consistently have not been getting the financial support that other […]
Mold at Howard U., and an omicron update

Why dozens of students at Howard University spent part of their fall semester living in tents. And, omicron comes to the United States. Mold, mice, water damage and no WiFi. Those have been some of the conditions in Howard University’s housing units in Washington. This fall, the conditions led to protests that lasted more than 30 days. Some students even slept in tents on the historically Black university’s campus. But such conditions aren’t new. For years, students and graduates have complained about building conditions at a school that’s often called “the Mecca.”
