ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

4 Ways to Spark Your Creativity

By Daniel Scott
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UnG14_0dDj8jjM00

Creativity is part of human nature. We are all creative in that we possess some form of creative intuition — that inner voice that speaks to us from time to time and seems to spontaneously produce ideas. As a species, we have a conscious awareness of self and, as a result, see and experience the world through our own unique lens. It is our unique lens — our perspective — that gives way to our creative intuition and our ability to produce original ideas of value. Unfortunately, many of us lose touch without our creative intuition over time and either bury it deep down inside so that it is not heard or we simply choose to ignore it. The good news is that it is always there, and there are ways to channel it.

1. Learn to identify and prioritize your creative intuition.

Intuition is generally understood as instinctive knowledge — a gut feeling about something without knowing why. Your intuition can be used in a variety of ways. Most people seem to recognize their intuition when it comes to their own safety or benefit, such as whether or not to trust someone. Your creative intuition, however, is different because it is based on your perception of the outside world, not just whether or not something is for your benefit.

For example, knowing that a situation is dangerous is your survival intuition. Knowing how to get out of a dangerous situation, on the other hand, is your creative intuition. This distinction is important because, save for when we are creatively escaping danger, we are less likely to act immediately upon our creative intuition. After all, it seems less urgent at the time and so we do not prioritize it over other daily responsibilities. So, for example, we tend to ignore our creative intuition when an idea comes to mind while driving to work because we prioritize getting to work over entertaining the creative voice in our head that has decided to speak at such an inopportune time.

The problem is that these moments and ideas matter a great deal in terms of fulfilling your life purpose . If you cannot pull over and fully dive into the idea at that very moment, at least take a voice memo or send yourself an email or text note as a placeholder and reminder. Otherwise, you risk losing what could be a key clue to fulfilling your life purpose.

Related: 3 Reasons Why Walking Boosts Creativity

2. Designate creative time and space.

Life is hectic and filled with responsibilities and obligations, many of which feel anything but creative. To get in tune with your creative intuition, you need to carve out time in your day when you take a break from it all and sit with your thoughts and allow your mind to wander. If your schedule is that busy during the day, try waking up an hour earlier or using your lunch break for this creative time. In addition, create a space where you spend this time that mutes other distractions and inspires you. If it is a room in your house, fill it with things you love and feel deeply passionate about, like books, art, music, plants and pictures. If your time is during the workday, find a place where you can go outside of work and be in your own head. If nothing else, go for a walk.

Related: 9 Ways to Rewire Your Brain for Creativity

3. Reflect on your life themes and truths.

One way of knowing how to connect with your creative intuition today is knowing how you have connected with it in the past. In helping individuals develop and expand their creativity, I always start with learning their life stories and focusing on what have been life-changing moments. The relevance of these moments tends to result in some knowledge or understanding gained through the experience, which I call a “truth.” When you pull back from all of these life events and truths, you start to recognize patterns or themes in someone’s life. These themes operate as subject matters that the individual is an authority on based on their relevant life experiences. If you find yourself in a moment where you feel like you have no creative ideas and want to channel your creative intuition, you can focus on your established life themes and start to ask yourself what you know to be true about one or more of these themes or topics. What will follow are your original ideas and thoughts on something you know very well because you have lived it.

4. Stop overthinking, and just start.

Finally, do not let your brain block your creative intuition. Once you carve out your creative time and space, you might feel silly just creating. Something in your brain might tell you, “this is dumb,” when all you have to write on the paper is “I have nothing to write.” Believe me, it does not matter. Just start and write down, scribble, draw, paint and play. It will probably feel terrible at first, but believe me — it does not matter. Trust the process. You have to rouse your creative intuition. Let your mind wander to wherever it goes. Very soon, the creative ideas will flow. I cannot tell you the number of songs that started by just fiddling around with my guitar. It might sound terrible in the beginning, but then suddenly, almost like magic, it happens — inspiration fills you and creativity begins to flow from consciousness.

Related: Why Your Creativity Is Your Most Valuable Skill

Comments / 0

Related
Carrie Wynn

Managing Relationship Anxiety

You get an out-of-control feeling in your gut when they don’t come home on time. You get it when you have an argument. You get it for no specific reason at all. The smallest thing can send your emotions spiraling into a negative tornado.
northeastohioparent.com

Your Little Artist: Encouraging Creativity through Play

Imaginative or pretend play is important for young kids, because it encourages inventiveness, originality, and learning. Create a play environment that sparks creativity in your home. The Power of Pretend. Ed Gallagher, director of education at Beck Center for the Arts, says parents can foster learning for their kids by...
KIDS
Daily Beast

Let Your Creativity Shine With These Customizable Gifts

Time is running out to get a memorable and brag-worthy gift for everyone on your list. But you’re in luck: Shutterfly is offering 50% off its expansive catalogue of customizable gifts and an extra 25% off with the code CYBER. However, this bonkers deal ends tonight. If you’re struggling to...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carrie Wynn

Relationships Often Run Their Course

From my experience, a relationship doesn’t just end out of the blue. Instead, it’s a slow burn over the course of months or even years. If I were to go back in time I would be able to pinpoint the time when things started going in a negative direction in every single relationship that I’ve had that’s ended… which is technically all of them.
eaglenationonline.com

‘Bring Anything But A Backpack’ day sparks creativity in students

To celebrate the last day of “Thanksgiving Spirit Week” leading up to Thanksgiving Break, students participated in “Bring Anything But A Backpack” day Nov. 19. Backpacks were substituted for items ranging from shopping carts to toy cars. Students were permitted to bring any item instead of their backpack, as long...
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Someone Doesn't Have to Be Smart to Be Creative

Creativity is all about our mindset, rather than our intelligence. Intelligence is a limited foundation for creativity. Creativity involves personality factors more so than test scores. In a previous post, the tenuous relationship between creativity and intelligence was explored. One of the studies cited demonstrated that an IQ score of...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Carrie Wynn

Relationships Without Empathy

Several years ago I was in a relationship with someone who had absolutely no empathy. I would talk to him about my feelings and would receive absolutely no response. I would hug him and he would half-heartedly hug me back and it felt completely empty.
Schiffo

Overcoming Differences in a Relationship

As a result of the friction and conflict encountered in these relationships, one or both of the parties may decide that they no longer want to be in a relationship with the other person.
sixtyandme.com

Downsize Your Possessions – Your Way

The colonial furniture had made its way from my childhood bedroom to my first apartment and my next four places of residence, but now that I was downsizing and leaving my home of 36 years, it was time to say goodbye. In Marie Kondo fashion, I thanked the furniture for its service and put pictures of the set on Facebook Marketplace, offering all the pieces for free.
HOME & GARDEN
wgvunews.org

Styling it Your Way

Styling it Your Way. Stylist Michelle Krick discusses all things local for your holiday shopping. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Beast

These Personalized Gifts Let You Flex Your Creative Side

The keys to a great gift are uniqueness, memorability, and practicality. Shutterfly’s collection of customizable presents check off all these boxes and then some! But don't wait till the last minute this year. Order these one-of-a-kind gifts today to ensure a happy holiday season. Creating a social-media-worthy photo wall seems...
LIFESTYLE
asapland.com

What Does Ringing in The Ears Mean?

When a person experiences ringing in the ears, it is referred to as tinnitus. The ringing noise can be intermittent or continuous and can vary in its intensity. Most people describe the sound as being similar to that of rushing water or simply hearing “sounds in their head.” Some medical professionals believe this condition generally originates from damage related to loud noises.
HEALTH
POPSUGAR

15 Fun and Creative Ways to Turn Your Midi Dresses Into Chic Winter Looks

Few pieces pack as much day-to-night appeal as the midi dress. The sweet "between the knee and ankle" length makes it optimal for work meetings and evening cocktail parties alike, while the silhouette enables as much freedom as any other dress. You'd be forgiven to think this style can only be worn when temperatures are high. Before you put away your collection, let us show you some fresh and imaginative ways to incorporate a midi dress into your winter wardrobe.
APPAREL
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy