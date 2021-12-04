ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Masked Singer 2022 FIRST LOOK: ITV unveil new cast of quirky characters for series 3 including a Snow Leopard, a Mushroom and a TRAFFIC CONE

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Masked Singer UK has unveiled a brand new cast of quirky characters set to take to the stage in the series 3, which kicks off in the New Year.

The ITV singing series - which was won by Joss Stone earlier this year - will see another batch of 12 celebrities donning eye-catching disguises in a bid to get viewers at home guessing 'who’s that behind the mask?'.

And among the crop of extraordinary characters hoping to stump the panel and audience alike in the 2022 series include a mushroom, a snow leopard and a traffic cone.

First look images revealed on Saturday show a plethora of colourful and flamboyant costumes, which will hide the identities of 12 famous faces, with fans having to guess who's behind the mask with only the help of the star's voices and carefully constructed clues.

The line-up includes Traffic Cone, with the hidden celebrity no doubt hoping to stop traffic with their voice.

While Mushroom and Snow Leopard are also impress, with Snow Leopard looking effortlessly stylish in a fur-trimmed green velvet coat.

Meanwhile, Lionfish, Panda and Robobunny are also taking part, while Chandelier is hoping to light up the room with their performance.

The new champignon? And among the crop of extraordinary characters hoping to stump the panel and audience alike in the 2022 series include a mushroom (pictured), a snow leopard and a traffic cone
Bamboo-zling the panel: Meanwhile, Lionfish, Panda and Robobunny are also taking part in the family show (pictured L Panda and Robobunny R)
Roar-some: First look images revealed on Saturday show a plethora of colourful and flamboyant costumes, which will hide the identities of 12 famous faces (pictured Lionfish)

Poodle promises to deliver paw-some performances, but they'll face stiff competition from Bagpipes and Rockhopper, will the latter planning to make tweet music on the show.

Elsewhere, Firework will no doubt enter the competition with a bang, while Doughnuts plans to run rings around anyone who tries to guess their identity.

The new season will see Joel Dommett once again preceding over the fun-filled guessing game.

Bright spark: Chandelier is hoping to light up the room with their performance
Un-leashed: Poodle promises to deliver paw-some performances, while Rockhopper is planning to make tweet music on the show
Blowing the competition away? Fans will have to guess who's behind the mask with only the help of the star's voices and carefully constructed clues (pictured Bagpipes)

While Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan will resume their celebrity sleuth roles.

The reality show originated in South Korea and its success spawned similar shows across the world including the UK and the US.

The first UK series saw former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts revealed as the voice behind Queen Bee and was crowned the winner.

Glaze of glory: Doughnuts plans to run rings around anyone who tries to guess their identity
A star is born: Firework will no doubt enter the competition with a bang
Back: The new season will see Joel Dommett once again preceding over the guessing game, while Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan will resume their celebrity sleuth roles

While the most recent series saw Joss Stone soar to victory after successfully hiding her identity in a Sausage costume.

Earlier this month, Rita Ora looked happy and posed with a cup of tea as she revealed she has wrapped filming on the new season of The Masked Singer UK.

The singer, 30, took to Instagram to announce the news and wrote in the caption: 'So so happy and grateful to of wrapped another Amazing episode of this season's masked singer.

'Truly humbled and honestly the guests we have this year!! Your mind is going to be blown!! Soooo excited!!' [sic]

Winner! Joss Stone was crowned the champion of The Masked Singer 2021, after she bamboozled the judges as Sausage
2020 winner! Nicola Roberts won the 2020 series after she was revealed as Queen Bee and she returned as a guest judge on the 2021 final (pictured on show in 2020) 

IN THIS ARTICLE
