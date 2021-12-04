ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer could have vaccine data for kids under age 5 by year-end, CEO says

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr.
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer could have data on how well its Covid-19 vaccine works in kids under age 5 by the end of the year, according to CEO Albert Bourla. "We have a study in children 6 months to 2 years and then another cohort of children 2 to 5 years," Bourla told NBC...

Comments / 7

Davenport k
3d ago

Why would you even consider something like this when the illness rate for children at this age is less them 1%. You have a better chance to get them sick in the future from this shot. People who do this to there children should have there children taken away

6
Bass Face
3d ago

Pfizer has paid out over $3 billion dollars in the last few years in criminal convictions, civil penalties and jury awards so why on earth would ANYONE trust these legalized criminals is beyond comprehension I must say. 💀💀💀💀💀🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯

3
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate still suspended for businesses: Today's update

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. While the Occupational Safety and Health Administration suspended the enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine requirement last month, your employer can still require you to get vaccinated. The mandate would have required people working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. It was blocked by a federal appeals court in early November, which ordered OSHA to not take steps to enforce the mandate and to wait until a further court order. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant and the new omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Urgent Omicron News: How Mixing Johnson & Johnson can make Pfizer and Moderna More Effective

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster, Administered Six Months After Two-Dose Regimen of BNT162b2, Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody and T-cell Responses. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today announced preliminary results from an independent study, including a subset of participants from the Janssen-sponsored COV2008 study, conducted by Dan Barouch, M.D., Ph.D., et al. of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), which showed that a booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S), administered at six months after a two-dose primary regimen of BNT162b2, increased both antibody and T-cell responses. These results demonstrate the potential benefits of heterologous boosting (mix-and-match). The article describing these results has been posted on medRxiv.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

South Africa Fuels Omicron Hope as Hospitalizations in Check (1)

Anthony Fauci says early readings may point to lower severity. Scientists are still decoding strain to evaluate global impact. South Africa’s surge in Covid-19 cases following the emergence of the omicron variant hasn’t overwhelmed hospitals so far, prompting some cautious optimism that the new strain may cause mostly mild illness.
HEALTH
Reuters

Novartis working on pan-coronavirus oral treatment, CEO says

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) hopes to still play a role in the development of COVID-19 treatments with research ongoing for a pill that could work broadly against coronaviruses, not just the one that causes COVID-19, chief executive Vas Narasimhan told Reuters. In an interview following his recent presentation...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NBC News

Is the best strategy against omicron to boost with the original vaccine?

Federal health officials are urging all vaccinated adults to get their Covid booster shot amid growing alarm over the omicron variant, a heavily mutated coronavirus strain that's already been detected in a handful of states across the U.S. But some vaccine experts worry that numerous booster doses of existing vaccines could make future vaccines, if needed, less effective.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

Dr. Irwin RedlenerCovid vaccine efforts can't let up because of new pills from Merck and Pfizer to treat the virus

New oral medications that fight Covid-19 are here, and they represent a major advance in the fight against the pandemic. Last week, in a controversial 13-10 vote, the Food and Drug Administration expert advisory committee recommended that the agency grant emergency use authorization to the first oral medication designed to treat Covid-19. The drug, named molnupiravir by its developers, pharmaceutical giant Merck and its collaborator, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was the first such medication seeking emergency use authorization. According to data presented by the manufacturer, if the drug was taken early in the course of Covid-19, it would have the potential to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among high-risk people.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Why Pfizer Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is trading lower Monday as vaccine names pull back after gaining in late November amid omicron concerns. The World Health Organization is now saying that the omicron variant has been detected in more than 40 countries since it was first reported by South African health authorities. However, reports from South Africa suggest that hospitalization rates have not increased alarmingly.
STOCKS
CNET

Moderna booster shots and omicron: New guidance, programs, stats to know today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. 100 million people in the US are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot from Moderna of Pfizer, as the omicron variant continues to spread across the US (it's now been detected in at least 12 states, from Hawaii to New York). As a result, the US is doubling down on COVID vaccine efforts, including getting booster shots in arms. (President Joe Biden's campaign also includes "free" at-home COVID-19 test kits and stricter travel rules for international travelers.)
PHARMACEUTICALS
