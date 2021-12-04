ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee man facing federal charges for alleged carjackings

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
A Milwaukee man is facing federal charges for six carjackings in the Milwaukee and Oak Creek areas, the federal court in Milwaukee announced Friday.

This is the first time recently someone has been charged with federal crimes for stealing cars. Southeast Wisconsin - Milwaukee in particular - has been plagued with rising car thefts as well as reckless driving with stolen vehicles.

Madison Tyler, 20, was charged with six counts of motor vehicle robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Tyler could spend up to 15 years in prison on each motor vehicle robbery count, and a minimum mandatory sentence of seven years and up to life in prison on each charge of brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The FBI’s Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force, the Milwaukee Police Department, and the Oak Creek Police Department investigated the incidents.

Wisconsin Republicans urge removal of DA over parade deaths

Republican state lawmakers are calling on Wisconsin's Democratic governor, Tony Evers, to remove Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor because his office recommended $1,000 bail for a man before he allegedly drove his vehicle through a Christmas parade, killing six people.
