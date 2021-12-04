ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Toronto reports its first three case of Omicron variant

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Toronto reported its first three cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant late on Friday, local health officials said, with two of those individuals having recently returned from Nigeria, while another individual had returned from Switzerland.

“These are the first cases of the Omicron variant of concern which have been confirmed by whole genome sequencing, reported in Toronto”, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said in a statement.

