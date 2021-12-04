ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fostoria, OH

Fostoria tree lighting 2021

By Scott Cottos scottcottos@reviewtimes.com
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Christmas tree is lit in downtown Fostoria Friday night, just beginning...

advertiser-tribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comment came amid a barrage of Chinese criticism of the announcement by the Biden administration on Monday. Zhao on...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Fostoria, OH
Fostoria, OH
Government
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Cruise ship disembarks in New Orleans with at least 17 COVID cases, including a "probable" Omicron infection

New Orleans — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 17 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said the ship was disembarked amid efforts to prevent any spread into the community. At least one of the infected crew members is suspected to have the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Louisiana Department of Health said late Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#The Holiday Sip N Shop
The Associated Press

Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy