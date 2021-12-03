Mayor: Former Bossier City police chief will remain on administrative leave

Friday afternoon Mayor Tommy Chandler announced that former Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams will remain on administrative leave.

McWilliams initially was put on leave in July following a reported dispute after Chandler attempted to reassign him.

Earlier last week, McWilliams was cleared on initial allegations.

On Friday, Chandler said reported "possible criminal activity" has now been independently examined. That investigation is complete, allowing Bossier City to look into potential policy violations.

McWilliams will remain on administrative leave while Bossier City performs its examination.

"This review will be conducted as quickly and thoroughly as possible," Bossier City Mayor's Office said.

