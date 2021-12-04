ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

13 On Your Side Forecast: Quiet Saturday, Rain & Snow Sunday!

WZZM 13
 3 days ago

A quiet start to the weekend...

www.wzzm13.com

Bakersfield Channel

Rain in the forecast!

We're tracking two rain chances in the forecast. The first doesn't look like it will amount to much. That will arrive late Monday night into early Tuesday. The best case scenario for that round of rain would be about a tenth of an inch in the Valley, but it's likely most spots will see less than that.
TEHACHAPI, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Bigger End Of The Week Storm May Bring Snow To Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- Winter is finally showing up across many areas of Colorado and there may be two blasts of snow possible this week. The first one is already bringing snow and rain into the mountains and western slope. Many mountains west of the continental divide should get some good accumulations by noon on Tuesday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for mountains from Steamboat down thru Telluride. (credit: CBS) There is second storm system heading for Colorado Thursday night into Saturday morning. This one looks to be more potent with much more mountain snow starting Wednesday night into Saturday morning. Credit CBS4 As the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures In Nearly 10 Months Early Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday will start out with the coldest temperatures in nearly 10 months, and the coldest so far this season, in the single digits and teens. (Credit: CBS 2) Wind chills Tuesday morning will be near zero degrees in a few spots, thanks to a breezy west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered snow flurries will be possible for Tuesday with highs only reaching the low 20s. A high of 24 degrees in Chicago will be about 15 degrees below average for this time of year. Wind chills will be in the teens for Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Wednesday will be cold with low 20s in the morning and mid 30s in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday and Friday will be milder with areas of rain possible. Some snow mixed with rain will be possible for both Thursday and Friday morning. Look for low 40s this weekend. The long-range outlook shows above average temperatures returning for much of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for flurries. High 24°. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 35°.
CHICAGO, IL

