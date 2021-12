COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The world watched as thousands of Afghans tried desperately to flee the Taliban. Now, more than 100 of those refugees are making their way to Vermont. The Vermont chapter of the Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, which used to be called the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program, is welcoming a couple of dozen Afghans to the state. By the end of the year, they will have brought 130 Afghans here.

VERMONT STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO