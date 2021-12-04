One dead, another injured in Lenoir County fire

DEEP RUN, N.C. — An investigation is underway into the cause of a structure fire that killed one person and injured another in Lenoir County on Friday.

A call went out at 3:45 p.m. of a structure fire at 1719 Vernie Heath Road in Deep Run. Members of the Deep Run Volunteer Fire Department responded along with Lenoir County EMS, Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Southwood Volunteer Fire Department.

Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks reports one person, who was not named, died while another was transported by Lenoir County EMS to a local hospital.

The Lenoir County Emergency Services fire marshal along with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Office of State Fire Marshal were conducting the investigation of the fire. Officials do not believe there is anything criminal in nature about the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.