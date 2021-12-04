ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

One dead, another injured in Lenoir County fire

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cujLH_0dDj3W1k00

DEEP RUN, N.C. — An investigation is underway into the cause of a structure fire that killed one person and injured another in Lenoir County on Friday.

A call went out at 3:45 p.m. of a structure fire at 1719 Vernie Heath Road in Deep Run. Members of the Deep Run Volunteer Fire Department responded along with Lenoir County EMS, Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Southwood Volunteer Fire Department.

Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks reports one person, who was not named, died while another was transported by Lenoir County EMS to a local hospital.

The Lenoir County Emergency Services fire marshal along with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Office of State Fire Marshal were conducting the investigation of the fire. Officials do not believe there is anything criminal in nature about the fire.

