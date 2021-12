MONROE, N.C. — Atrium Health Union will once again help Christmas and holiday wishes come true for underprivileged kids in Union County. For the 10th consecutive year, the hospital will line up hundreds of bikes to donate to the Union County Christmas Bureau. Teams have been collecting bikes and monetary donations for more than a month to help children who may otherwise receive no gifts this Christmas season.

UNION COUNTY, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO