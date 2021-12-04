Joy Behar in Gaffe City
After a short Thanksgiving break, The View co-hosts were back in full-force this week. In this episode of The View in...www.primetimer.com
After a short Thanksgiving break, The View co-hosts were back in full-force this week. In this episode of The View in...www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 8