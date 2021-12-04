Joy Behar in Gaffe City

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. After a quiet start, The View guest co-host Jane Coaston made her mark Tuesday morning when she pressed Joy Behar about her support for Chris Cuomo, whose private texts reveal he attempted to run interference for his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid his sexual misconduct scandal. When Behar insisted that she's "not going to be judge and jury" in the case of Chris Cuomo, Coaston reminded her that the CNN personality would be calling accountability if this were happening to anyone else. "He's in a lot of trouble," said the guest co-host. "If he were reporting on this about someone else, he'd be saying that that person should be fired."

