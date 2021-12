They say if you have something negative to say, it’s better to not say anything at all. Well, it looks like someone didn’t get the memo. On Friday, Dec. 3, Travis Barker shared a black and white portrait of himself highlighting his heavily tattooed body and one Instagram user was not having it. The user commented on how “ridiculous” Barker looked and told the musician he would later regret the ink when he got older. And, well, Barker did not let them off the hook so easily. Travis Barker responded to someone hating on his tattoos and, not going to lie, it’s a pretty good comeback.

