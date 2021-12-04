ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Friday December 3rd

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgaQ4_0dDj2aZZ00

A hot end to the work week with temperatures near record highs across the area. Some locations hit the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs with overnight lows expected in the mid 50s for tonight. The morning did see some isolated showers move through the region from the southwest, conditions will remain mostly clear for this evening.

This weekend, cooler air starts to work into the Concho Valley pulling those afternoon highs back down into the 70s. Still above average for early December but away from the record heat levels. Some isolated showers will be possible as increased cloud coverage moves in from the southwest. Sunday a cold front arrive late, pulling down those temperatures even further and increase rain chances for the eastern parts of the Concho Valley. Places like Brady, Mason, and Coleman could see some rain while most of the area stays dry.

Next week, the weather roller coaster picks up as temperatures will be bounce back and forth between 60s and 70s for afternoon highs.

