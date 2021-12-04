LRPD officer facing DWI charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — State police have confirmed Little Rock police Lt. Michael Ford has been arrested and is facing charges of driving while intoxicated.

State police say Ford was arrested today following a single-car crash near the Rodney Parham Interchange on Interstate 430 northbound.

Ford is also facing charges of careless and prohibited driving and refusal submit to a chemical test.

An initial court appearance is scheduled for Jan.18.

