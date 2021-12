AUSTIN, Texas — Leading UTRGV by five points at the end of an uninspiring first half, Texas head coach Chris Beard watched his seventh-ranked Longhorns turn up the heat in the second half with a surge that buried the Vaqueros in an 88-58 win at the Erwin Center on Friday. The college basketball won’t think twice about seeing Texas (6-1) pick up a fifth win in a row by a 30-point margin over a UTRGV (4-5) club ranked No. 299 nationally by KenPom.com, but Beard’s charges came out for the final 20 minutes of action with a lot of work to do after the Vaqueros ended the first half on a 9-0 run while the Longhorns’ final field goal came with 3:58 to play until halftime.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO