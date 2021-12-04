ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: School shooting suspect's parents are fugitives

KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors outline parents involvement in Oxford school shooting, as parents continue...

www.kctv5.com

International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
State
Michigan State
Complex

Oxford Football Player Reportedly Killed While Trying to Disarm School Shooter

Thousands of people have backed a petition to honor 16-year-old Tate Myre, a “standout” football player who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting. According to the New York Times, Myre was wounded during the Tuesday attack in which four were killed and seven were injured. Michigan police have not provided details on Myer’s interaction with the suspected gunman, however, a Change.org petition states he was shot while trying to disarm the suspect. The petition is calling for the school’s Wildcats Stadium to be renamed “Tate Myre Stadium.” As of press time, the page had received over 87,000 signatures.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Judge orders boy charged in Michigan high school shooting moved from juvenile facility to county jail

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP/WJW) — A sheriff says the parents of a 15-year-old boy charged in a shooting that killed four fellow students at Oxford High School in Michigan had been summoned to the school before the violence. Sheriff Mike Bouchard wouldn’t discuss details of the behavior school officials were concerned about. The teen was […]
cbslocal.com

Husband, Wife Shot To Death Behind Dumpster At McCandless Apartment Complex

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) – A husband and wife are dead after they were found shot behind a dumpster at an apartment complex in McCandless. Officers arrived at The Club At North Hills Apartment Homes on Duncan Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday to find a 23-year-old man already dead from at least one gunshot wound. A 25-year-old woman was also found shot in the face.
CBS DFW

Wife Of Suspected Killer Of Mesquite Officer Charged With Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon In Disturbance Preceding Fatal Shooting

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman who pointed a gun at the girlfriend of the man accused of shooting and killing a Mesquite Police officer last Friday afternoon, Dec. 3 has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Juventina Vazques Bences, 43, of Balch Springs, was arrested in relation to the initial disturbance outside the Albertsons on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road and not the officer-involved shooting. She is the wife of suspected shooter Jamie Jaramillo. Juventina Vazques Bences (Mesquite Police) Bences’ bond is set at $100,000. Sources say the violence started as a conflict between Jaramillo and his wife over his girlfriend. Now his wife is charged with pulling a gun on his girlfriend. That incident is what led to a call that sent Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston to the scene. When the officer arrived, he was shot and killed allegedly by Jaramillo, who sources say then turned the gun on himself. Jaramillo was last reported to be in critical condition at Baylor University Medical Center and will face a capital murder charge if he survives. CBS 11 has also learned ICE has an immigration hold on the suspect’s wife which means she is in the country illegally.
CBS Philly

Police: Woman Shot 8 Times, Killed In North Philadelphia Near William Dick School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old woman was shot eight times and killed in North Philadelphia, police said Wednesday. The homicide happened shortly after 1 p.m. at 24th and Diamond Streets. Authorities said the woman was shot three times in her arm, once in her chest, twice in her back and twice in her forearm. She was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle, where police said she later died. No arrests have been made, according to police. Nearby William Dick School went into lockdown after the shooting, police said. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
KCTV 5

Police identify woman killed in Raytown shooting

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Raytown have identified the woman killed in a shooting on Nov. 30. Jonice Burks, 23, was killed in a shooting overnight in the area of 74th Street and Raytown Road. Police say Burks was found dead in a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds.
NewsBreak
WFAA

Mesquite police identify suspect who shot, killed officer outside grocery store

MESQUITE, Texas — The suspect who fatally shot a Mesquite police officer outside a grocery store has been identified, officials say. Mesquite police said 37-year-old Jamie Jaramillo, of Balch Springs, will face multiple charges, including the capital murder of a peace officer after shooting and killing Officer Richard Houston outside Albertson’s Friday, Dec. 3.
CBS DFW

Tracy Walters Charged With Murder In Connection To Girlfriend Cynthia Cervantes’ Fatal Shooting

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bedford resident Tracy Walters, 53, was formally charged December 6, on murder charges in connection with the December 4 homicide of Cynthia Cervantes, also 53. Walters allegedly shot Cervantes multiple times in Walters’ home in the 2300 block of Windsor Court. Bedford resident Tracy Walters, 53 (credit: Bedford Police Department) Police were dispatched to the scene on Saturday around 11 a.m. after Walters called 911 to report someone was experiencing breathing problems at her address. When first responders arrived, they found Cervantes unresponsive on the floor. When medics began treatment, they noticed Cervantes had multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Walters was subsequently arrested, charged with murder, and later taken to the Euless Police Department Jail. After being formally charged, Walters was transferred to the Tarrant County Jail, where she will be arraigned, and bond will be determined. Detectives confirmed Walters and Cervantes were in a dating relationship, but the status of their relationship at the time of Cervantes’ death is unknown. The case is still under active investigation.
The Independent

Teacher arrested for notes pasted over school pretending to be bullied child plotting massacre

The day after a student killed four classmates in Oxford, Michigan, a teacher in Iowa was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a troubled student who planned to shoot up the high school where she worked. Katrina Phelan, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with three counts of making "threats of terrorism," according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Ms Phelan taught at Abraham Lincoln High School and allegedly tried to start rumours at the school that a violent student was planning an attack. “[D]etectives conducted an investigation into a series of anonymous handwritten notes found...
CBS Baltimore

Man Accused Of Killing Evelyn Player Was Working In Her Church, Attorney Says; Will Plead Not Criminally Responsible

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man accused of killing Evelyn Player was working at her East Baltimore church on the day of her death, according to his attorney, who also claims the defendant doesn’t remember the day of her death. Manzie Smith, 62, the suspect in the murder of 69-year-old Evelyn Player, appeared in court Monday morning for a bail hearing. The judge ordered Smith to be held without bail after being charged last week with first-degree murder. Smith is accused of killing Player inside her East Baltimore Church last month. But his attorney tells WJZ this case is much more complicated than it...

