Residents in Denton can expect cooler weather early this week — but enjoy the cool breezes while you can, because warmer temperatures will return later in the week. A cold front hit Monday morning with temperatures falling into the 50s throughout the day and dropping even more at night, with temperatures in the low 30s. Winds were strong throughout Monday but are expected to lessen for the rest of the week, to 5-10 mph.

DENTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO