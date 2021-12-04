ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker Episode 2.06 Promo – ‘Douglas Fir’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released the promo for Walker Episode 2.06 titled “Douglas Fir,” featuring the Walker family gearing up for the holidays as Micki makes a tough decision about her future. The midseason finale will air on Thursday, December 9 on The CW and will be available to stream...

startattle.com

Walker (Season 2 Episode 5) “Partners and Third Wheels”, Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, trailer, release date

Tensions run high when Walker and Liam investigate a cold case together. Micki, still on desk duty, is working through her grief while slowly easing her way back into the field. Trey tags along for a fishing trip and gets a lesson on love. August makes a discovery that could lead to answers about the feud between The Walkers and The Davidsons. Startattle.com – Walker | The CW.
showbizjunkies.com

‘The Rookie’ Season 4 Episode 8 Photos, Promo, Cast and Plot

ABC’s The Rookie will return after a three week break with season four episode eight, “Hit and Run.” Directed by Bill Roe from a script by Vincent Angell, episode eight will air on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. Season four stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox...
cartermatt.com

Magnum PI season 4 episode 8 promo: Where are Rick and Higgins?

After one week off the air Magnum PI season 4 episode 8 is slated to be on CBS this coming Friday — why not get a larger look at what lies ahead?. If you look below, you can see the (very short) first promo for the episode titled “A Fire in the Ashes,” one that suggests that a couple of key characters are in danger.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Audio Drama in the Works with Original Cast

The Bat-family may be getting back together in podcast form. On Saturday during Los Angeles Comic Con, actor Kevin Conroy (Batman) and John Glover (The Riddler) revealed that an audio drama was in the works that will continue the 1990s Batman: The Animated Series. According to the actors, Batman: The Animated Series writer Alan Burnett is developing the project. “It’s a great script by Alan Burnett and it brings back the original cast, Conroy said during the “History of the Batman” panel, hosted by Londyn Jackson. Added Glover: “The Riddler’s back, and he’s evolved in many ways … He understands he’s on the...
Outsider.com

‘Walker’ Loses His Cool in New Clip

The CW’s “Walker” previewed a scene from this week’s episode that leaves Jared Padalecki’s Texas Ranger visibly shaken. In a clip shared to the series’ Twitter, Cordell Walker is upset at seeing potential flame Geri, played by Odette Annable, on what appears to be a date. Though he tried to brush it off, his coworkers know him better than that. Cordell had intended this outing with his coworkers and Geri to function as something of a double date.
cartermatt.com

The Rookie season 4 episode 9 promo: Is John Nolan about to propose?

With The Rookie season 4 episode 9 being the final one of the calendar year, it’s clear that the producers are planning something big. To be specific, he may be getting ready to propose to Bailey!. The promo below for this episode (titled “Breakdown”) does make it pretty clear that...
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 promo: Will Jamie shoot his father?

As you prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 to arrive on Paramount Network this weekend, it’s clear that Jamie faces a big decision. Is he actually going to kill his own father? This is something that appears to be up for consideration, or at least that’s what it feels like.
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 episode 8 promo: Did Lukas trick Roman?

As you prepare for Succession season 3 episode 8 to arrive on HBO this weekend, why not go ahead and contemplate Roman’s future?. Over the past couple of episodes, it’s felt as though Kieran Culkin’s character has amassed some pretty big wins for himself. For a good while, he was that bumbling character who for one reason or another, just couldn’t get it together. He didn’t have the confidence to execute some of his plans and because of that, he often failed.
cartermatt.com

Hightown season 2 episode 8 promo: Who is in danger now?

As we prepare ourselves for Hightown season 2 episode 8 on Starz next weekend, it’s clear that there are struggles all across the board for many characters. So where are things right now for Jackie? She’s getting closer in some ways to taking down Frankie, but also so far away. She’s realized that something has happened to Daisy and yet now, she has to figure out how to prove it. That’s going to need to be her focus now, as opposed to her heartache over losing Leslie. Her demons aren’t going to go away, especially with what happened over Thanksgiving; yet, we know she wants resolution to this case. So does Ray, who is playing Renee to the point that he’s tracking her car and claiming it’s the DEA instead. Is he doing this because he truly wants answers, or because he just doesn’t trust her still? We can buy both explanations at this point.
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 episode 7 promo: Kendall Roy’s birthday

We’ve got Succession season 3 episode 7 coming on HBO this weekend, and based on the promo, things are gonna get weird. We knew already that the title for this installment was “Too Much Birthday.” Now, we’ve gotten more confirmation that this is going to be a reference to one Kendall Roy. Because this guy is completely obnoxious, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that his birthday party feels like something you’d see on My Super Sweet Sixteen but dipped in battery acid. There are weird, vindictive headlines (fake ones, mind you) decorating the walls while guests are “birthed to the world of Kendall Roy.” Based on what we know about this show already, something terrible is probably going to happen here.
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 episode 10 promo: Deep cover operations

Just in case you want some evidence that SEAL Team season 5 episode 10 could be game-changing, we have that for you below!. What you can see here is the latest preview from “Head On,” the final episode of the year and one that could prove to shake up the lives of everyone in Bravo. The assignments that they are being handed are hardcore on a totally different level: Everyone could be sent into a deep-cover operation, one that could range in length from 30 days to six months(!). They will be on their own, separate from the Department of Defense and given their own unique identities.
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 promo: Beth’s loyalty put to the test

As you prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 this weekend, prepare for Beth Dutton to be put in the spotlight like never before. When Kelly Reilly’s character first took on the job over at Market Equities, she did so with the explicit purpose of trying to destroy the company from within. She’s absolutely capable of doing this, but she had to realize that this was not going to be easy. The likes of Caroline Warner doesn’t get where she is by trusting people with questionable motives.
SuperHeroHype

Hawkeye Episode 4 Promo Reveals a New Masked Character

Hawkeye Episode 4 Promo Reveals a New Masked Character. After last week’s two-episode premiere, Hawkeye returned to Disney+ yesterday with an action-packed hour filled with trick arrows, family heartbreak, and Pizza Dogs. But it looks like the real action is still to come. Now that the series has reached its halfway mark, Marvel has released a brand new Hawkeye promo that teases the arrival of another masked adversary. Hawkeye episode 4 promo.
cartermatt.com

Legacies season 4 episode 8 promo: Will someone kill Hope?

As we prepare for Thursday night’s Legacies season 4 episode 8, we’re set to learn even more about what Hope is truly capable of doing. So far, we’ve figured out quite a bit, and none of it is good for anyone looking to best her. She’s a powerful tribid, is connected directly to the Originals, and doesn’t have any of her humanity still intact. We’ve seen some characters do what she can in order to get through to her, but so far, nothing has gone accordingly to plan.
cartermatt.com

Power book II: Ghost season 2 episode 4 promo: Is Cane leaving town?

As you prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 4 on Starz next weekend, things are gonna get crazy — really crazy. We’re going to be seeing Cane get even more desperate following the death of Jabari, especially since Zeke is now in the crosshairs. He may not...
TV Fanatic

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 5

Dexter contemplates Harrison's razor. Deb wonders if Harrison remembers Rita's death. Deb tells Dexter that Harry's treatment of him was child abuse. Dexter wants to help Harrison, but Deb insists that telling Harrison his true identity would destroy the boy. Kurt shows Chloe into her suite at the cabin. She...
A Beautiful Mess

Episode #127: (MINI) Elsie’s Life Map

In this mini-episode, Elsie is sharing her life map—a little biography with a lot of random things she hasn’t shared before. You can stream the episode here on the blog or on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, TuneIn, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher. You can find the podcast posts archive here. A...
