Walker Episode 2.06 Promo – ‘Douglas Fir’

As we prepare ourselves for Hightown season 2 episode 8 on Starz next weekend, it’s clear that there are struggles all across the board for many characters. So where are things right now for Jackie? She’s getting closer in some ways to taking down Frankie, but also so far away. She’s realized that something has happened to Daisy and yet now, she has to figure out how to prove it. That’s going to need to be her focus now, as opposed to her heartache over losing Leslie. Her demons aren’t going to go away, especially with what happened over Thanksgiving; yet, we know she wants resolution to this case. So does Ray, who is playing Renee to the point that he’s tracking her car and claiming it’s the DEA instead. Is he doing this because he truly wants answers, or because he just doesn’t trust her still? We can buy both explanations at this point.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO