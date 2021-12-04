Hackers Are Spamming Businesses' Receipt Printers With 'Antiwork' Manifestos

Unlimited time off is not a perk. Very few people will actually use more time off than they would have gotten at a company that tracks vacation time. And it means if you leave, there's no vacation time to cash out (many states require that it be paid out as an accrued benefit). At my company, we have use-it-or-lose-it vacation time, so we have tons of people taking a couple extra weeks off in December because they just didn't find a good time to take what they've accrued.

