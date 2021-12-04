ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackers Are Spamming Businesses' Receipt Printers With 'Antiwork' Manifestos

Receipt printers at businesses around the world are being exploited to print out 'anti-work' manifestos according to reports on Reddit and other social media sites. If the “Great Resignation” trend wasn't enough, some people have taken things a step further by deciding not to work at all until the employment situation changes to one where the needs and desires of workers are equal to or greater than those of managers and corporations.
