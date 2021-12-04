ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Contra Costa Sheriff’s to assist police in patrolling Walnut Creek to deter retail thefts

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – As retail thefts have increased across the Bay Area, Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting the Walnut Creek Police Department with patrols.

Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek is one of the shopping centers that has been hit by thieves in the past month.

Walnut Creek council spends $2M in response to Nordstrom attack

Deputies and police officers will conduct patrols and provide extra security in the downtown area to help prevent similar crimes.

“I made a personal commitment to the City of Walnut Creek to staff downtown Walnut Creek with deputy sheriffs during the holidays,” Sheriff David Livingston said. “Working with our partners at the Walnut Creek Police Department, this deployment from the Sheriff’s Office will help keep businesses, shoppers, and residents safe.”

Walnut Creek considers hiring additional police officers to patrol downtown

The Sherrif’s Office reminds residents to always stay alert and if you see something suspicious, contact your local authorities.

