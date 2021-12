Andrea Taglieri and David Cobb former residents of Lake Ave in Riverhead tied the knot on Dec. 1 at Zion National Park in Utah which is absolutely beautiful and only a few hours drive from their community in Arizona. On Friday, Dec. 3 they enjoyed their special celebration with cake and coffee in their senior community housing with their friends celebrating their new life together as Mr. and Mrs. David Cobb. They both recently retired and moved from Riverhead to Northern Arizona and loving it there. Congratulations to both!

