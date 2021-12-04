ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should the Brewers Reunite With Reliever Jeremy Jeffress?

By Matt Carroll
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings have officially shut down across the league as MLB is now in day two of its owners’ lockout. But that doesn’t mean we can’t ponder what the Milwaukee Brewers might do once operations start back up again at some point this offseason. The team already checked some items...

NESN

Why Red Sox Traded Hunter Renfroe To Brewers For Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Boston Red Sox tweaked their outfield Wednesday, trading Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two minor leaguers, Alex Binelas and David Hamilton. The deal was surprising on multiple levels: Not only was it finalized just before Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expired. The...
ESPN

Brewers acquire pitcher JC Mejia from Guardians

MILWAUKEE --  The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired pitcher J.C. Mejia from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named or cash. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced the move Monday. Mejia, 25, was 1-7 with an 8.25 ERA in 17 games this past season, including 11...
wsau.com

Brewers Contract News

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — Tuesday was deadline day for tendering contracts to unsigned players and the Milwaukee Brewers announced some moves. They did not tender a contract to Daniel Vogelbach, instead signing the other left-handed hitting first baseman, Rowdy Tellez, to a one year contract at $1.94 million. They also...
APG of Wisconsin

Brewers trade for outfielder Renfroe

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox signed free agent left-handers Rich Hill and James Paxton on Wednesday night and reacquired outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. from Milwaukee in a trade that sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers. The flurry of moves came just a few hours before the midnight...
brewcrewball.com

Your Brewers Off Season Plan?

Since this isn't happening on the main page, I thought we could try to continue this tradition here on the fan page. Please copy and paste this format into your own fan post. I recommend that you keep salaries at around $115M but I'm not your Dad, so do what you want.
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers sign veteran left-handed reliever Rex Brothers to minors deal

The Brewers have signed veteran left-handed reliever Rex Brothers to a minor league deal, per a team announcement. Brothers will receive an invitation to spring training. Brothers, who turns 34 this month, signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs in February and ended up having an up-and-down season. On June 27, he was sitting on an ERA of 2.63 through 27 1/3 innings. However, it was a steep slide from there, as he struggled down the stretch and finished the season with an ERA of 5.26 over 53 innings. Walks have been an especially troublesome issue for Brothers, as he’s never posted a walk rate lower than 11.4% in a given season and has a career rate of 13.5%. But that also comes with tantalizing strikeout numbers, as evidenced by his 27.6% career strikeout rate. 2021 was even more extreme, with a strikeout rate of 31.8% and walk rate of 14.8%.
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers non-tender Daniel Vogelbach

The Brewers announced Tuesday night that they have non-tendered both first baseman Daniel Vogelbach and right-handed pitcher John Curtiss. The power-swinging Vogelbach was projected to receive a $2 million salary through arbitration (by MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz), which the Brewers likely viewed as redundant with a fellow lefty bat on hand in Rowdy Tellez.
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post will scare Braves fans

Free agent Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post sure sounded like goodbye to Atlanta Braves fans, even if it wasn’t. If this isn’t goodbye, then Freeman owes fans an explanation because…what the hell?. The greater likelihood is that Freeman is trying to thank Braves fans for a wonderful season, in which...
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Son of ex-Yankees ace is close to making big-league debut

The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
sportstalkatl.com

Braves Report: Here is the “issue” between the Braves and Freddie Freeman

According to Jon Heyman, the Braves and Freddie Freeman are still expected to get a deal done, but there remains a point of contention:. This is a bit puzzling, I don’t think Freeman’s play-style and position will cause any steep decline in his play. We’ve seen players like Joey Votto perform at a high level at 38 years old, and I think Freeman will stave off decline more effectively. Freeman doesn’t have to have the home run going to be in a groove — he can spray the ball to all parts of the park and get on base at a high level, as can Joey Votto. I’m even comfortable with seven years for Freeman.
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
