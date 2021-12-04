ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - A Georgia resident currently in New Jersey has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The health department said the person recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia for two...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 4

Susan Starr Shepperd
3d ago

The person with it is vaccinated yet you say we need to get the jab. .please explain????? You'll have all lost it. Take that jab and shove it.

Reply(1)
7
kelly M house
3d ago

Medical professionals in S Africa have released statements say their cases are mild. Some with no symptoms and a few with mild flu like symptoms. No hospitalizations. They don't understand the reactions from the US and others like the UK. This is more fear propaganda to try to push shots and for another lockdown. The US government with the CDC, FDA, pharma, and the cooperation of the medical community all need to be stopped from committing this medical tyranny. They know their time to face crimes against humanity is coming. That's why they're now trying to get rid of laws that have been in place since the Nazi trials.

Reply
3
