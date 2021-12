Constance A. Anderson of Tampa, Florida died on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 at her home. She was 76 years old. She was born in Greenport on Sept. 6, 1945 to Lloyd A. and Antoinette M. (Goss) DeFriest of Baiting Hollow. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1963. She worked as a legal secretary and her career included 20 years of service in the Tampa City Attorney’s Office. Her hobbies included spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the beach, decorating her house, handwriting and fashion.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO