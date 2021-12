In Week 11 vs. the L.A. Chargers, Chase Claypool returned from a toe injury that forced him to miss Week 10 against The Detroit Lions. One facet of the game in which the Steelers struggled last week (amongst others) was creating and completing chunk gain plays. Against the Chargers, the return of Claypool aided in that regard. On Sunday night, Claypool caught 5 of 9 passes thrown his way for 93 yards, two of which went for 37 and 28 yards, respectively. While the 28-yard gain was a coverage bust/miscommunication, Claypool’s explosiveness after the catch provided some much-needed juice in a high-scoring affair.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO