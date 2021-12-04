ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The bottom falls out

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemps will bottom out after our Sunday storm system moves through. We'll lack with the snow but...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

ALERT DAY for Tuesday

We are looking at very light snow accumulations on the way for Tuesday. This won't be a whopper of a storm, with upwards of an inch, maybe two at best for totals. The wind will blow some of this snow around at times, setting up slick spots as well. Go slow as you are out & about Tuesday, especially through the morning & into the early afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Starting The Week Pretty Cold

Brr! That basically sums up today's forecast! We will be the warmest during the morning hours, with temps tumbling all-day, thanks to the strong NW breeze. This strong NW wind will have a bite to it, making it feel more like below-zero all-day! Bundle up & stay warm!
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Hold Onto Your Hats!

A very strong NW wind will continue for the better part of Monday, especially early on with gusts in the 45 mph range or stronger at times! A WIND ADVISORY will remain in effect until 9 AM Monday. Travel with a little more caution today, not so much for the flurries, but for the wind. The cross wind on the open stretches of the busier roads will be extremely strong, especially early on.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Chill
KAAL-TV

Light Tuesday Snow Showers

The temperatures will be colder so it will induce a bit of a fluff factor with the snow that flies on Tuesday. But it won't change the overall fact that there just isn't a lot of snow to go around. Light snow showers will begin to fly around sunrise and continue into early afternoon on/off in nature. In the end we'll be looking at around 1/2" for most, some a bit more, but others less.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy