Mcclain County, OK

Family Mourns After 3 Die In Suspect Drunk Driving Crash In McClain County

By Brittany Toolis
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
A family is broken after a driver kills three people in McClain County.

Troopers said they think the woman responsible was drunk at the time of the crash.

Kimberly Hartline's mom told News 9 it should be time to celebrate her daughter's birthday. Instead, they have to plan funeral services. She said the three were on their way to Hartline's other daughter's basketball game, but they never made it.

"Meghan called my niece and asked her, I can't get a hold of mom or Madysun. Nobody's answering," said Tammy Parker.

Parker is Hartline's mother and Madysun's grandmother.

Hartline's SUV was headed to Wayne for her daughter Meghan's basketball game.

Also in the car was Kimberly's 18-year-old daughter Madysun, her 2-year-old little girl, and Meghan's boyfriend, a 15-year-old Dibble High School student.

When the family didn't show up to the game, loved ones checked an app on their phones and saw they were near Purcell.

Then, Parker got a call from her son-in-law.

"I kept thinking, 'I don't feel it in my heart. I think I would know if they were gone,' and when he confirmed it, it's just total devastation," Parker said. "I mean, you shouldn't outlive your kid and you shouldn't outlive your granddaughter and I've done that. I don't know how I'm going to go on without them."

OHP suspects the other car's driver, Patricia McLoed, was intoxicated when her vehicle crashed head-on into their SUV. Hartline's 2-year-old daughter is the sole survivor in the car. She was saved only because her mom kept her safe in a car seat.

"And she probably won't even remember her mother," Park said. "I don't understand it. It's testing my faith. I know God has a plan, and I know that I'm strong enough to get through this."

The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital. Hartline leaves behind four children, a husband and grandchild.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
