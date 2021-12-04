ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson Assistant Checks In On 2023 QB Targets Arch Manning, Christopher Vizzina

By JP Priester
 3 days ago
It's been a very busy week for the Clemson coaching staff. Instead of prepping for an ACC Championship Game the way they have the past six seasons, Dabo Swinney and his assistants are busy on the recruiting trail.

Among the many visits the staff has taken throughout the week, two were scheduled with 2023 quarterback targets Arch Manning and Christopher Vizzina.

Brandon Streeter was at Isidore Newman earlier this week and Manning's high school coach Nelson Stewart told All Clemson he always enjoys catching up with Clemson's quarterback's coach. On this particular visit, Streeter went over the X's and O's, detailing how Manning might be used in the Clemson offense, as well as teammate Will Randall, a 2023 tight end the Tigers could also be targeting.

"I absolutely loved spending time with coach Streeter," Stewart told All Clemson. "We spent a few hours together talking football, family, and their program. He went over the various ways they use their TE, QB run/passing game, and their long-standing culture."

"It’s obvious how much he loves Clemson and what Coach Swinney has created. We even got to watch Arch and Will practice basketball at the end of the day. He really is an awesome person and coach."

Manning picked up an offer back in June after working out for the coaching staff at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps. He's presumably the Tigers' top quarterback target, but he isn't the only one in the 2023 class.

2023 quarterback Christopher Vizzina, out Birmingham, picked up an offer from the Tigers last month while visiting for the Wake Forest game. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal-caller is widely considered one of the ten best quarterbacks in the class and a Top-100 player overall. Streeter was also slated to visit Vizzina at some point this week.

Streeter, as well as head coach Dabo Swinney, will cap the week by heading to Texas and watching 2022 quarterback commit Cade Klubnik's Westlake team take on Vandegrift in the quarterfinal round of the Texas state playoffs.

