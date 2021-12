Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren called out Nate Diaz for a UFC fight, saying he “would be happy to be the last fight on his contract.”. Askren retired from the UFC after losing to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia citing lingering injury issues. Following his retirement, Askren returned to combat sports in boxing, having been knocked out by Jake Paul earlier this year. Since then, we have not heard much from Askren in regards to fighting again. But it appears as though “Funky” is interested in a return to combat sports, only this time in the UFC, and he has a specific opponent in mind.

UFC ・ 13 DAYS AGO