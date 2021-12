SAN ANGELO – Representative Drew Darby joined Texans for Responsible Government (TRG) in an amicus brief to the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Court objecting to the Biden Administration’s overreaching and unprecedented vaccine mandate. The mandate that would affect 84 million workers was developed and is being enforced by the United States Department of Labor, Occupational Safety, and Health Administration (OSHA). The amicus brief filed by TRG and Republican members of the Texas House of Representatives challenges the constitutionality of the mandate and calls for it to be overturned.

