ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Hair loss after coronavirus infection common, but very rare after vaccination

By Alexi Cohan
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus infection has caused a number of unusual side effects, including temporary hair loss, but losing your hair following COVID vaccination is incredibly rare, doctors say. “I find that people are very anxious about this,” said Dr. Abigail Waldman, clinical director of the Mohs and Dermatologic Surgery Center at...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

Never Leave the Bathroom Stall Before Doing This, Doctors Warn

During the COVID-19 pandemic—or ideally even before it—certain bathroom habits have likely become an essential part of your daily routine. From washing your hands for 20 seconds to opening the door with your shirt sleeves, there are a handful of rules that many of us abide by before leaving a bathroom. We tend to be efficient in the restroom, especially if we're using one outside of our home. But in trying to make your trip as short-lived as possible, there's one thing that you may not be doing, which could have serious health consequences in the long run. Read on to discover what you should never leave the bathroom stall without doing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Milano
Best Life

You're Half as Likely to Have a Stroke If You Do This Once a Week, Study Says

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, totaling more than 795,000 people each year nationwide. But while they're distressingly common, experts also estimate that 80 percent of all strokes are actually preventable. Typically, doctors recommend doing this by keeping your blood pressure under control with healthier diet and exercise habits. But according to one study, another activity could go a long way in reducing your risk of having a stroke. Read on to see what you should be doing at least once a week to improve your odds.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

It's been almost two years since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. is opening back up. Concerts, sporting events and other activities are making a comeback, but is it safe to attend? While many people have returned to what life was before COVID-19, there's still precautions doctors suggest the public take in order to help prevent the spread of the virus. Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., is a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series who explained the places he's still cautious to go and why. "This is the dreaded topic we all hoped would be in the rearview mirror by now as the onset of winter 2021 approaches, a full two years into the COVID-19 pandemic," he says. "Last year at this time, the air was filled with heady predictions of herd immunity just around the corner, as powerful vaccines (with 95 percent efficacy) combined with improved treatments like dexamethasone and remdesivir plus better masking, tracing, and detection tools promised to put the pandemic behind us. Fast-forward a year, and the optimism is much more guarded and cautious, as another year of false dawns gives way to grizzled girding for yet another winter battle in the medical trenches against a relentless foe. What happened? In short, the Delta variant did. The COVID vaccines, as promising as they were and still are, were found to wane significantly in their immune protection after several months and to be leaky, i.e. to provide only limited mucosal immunity at the outset. This allows the virulent Delta variety (and its many mutated sub-variants) to spread even in fully vaccinated communities."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Loss#Long Hair#Vaccinations#Covid#Women S Hospital#The Herald
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Hair Care
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
fox5ny.com

What is COVID toe?

NEW YORK - It's unclear how the skin changes are related to the coronavirus but it's a condition that is showing up in people, even if they've tested negative for COVID-19. Dr. Lindy Fox, a dermatologist, said her practice is seeing "many, many patients" with toes and fingers turning purple and pink, a symptom now being linked to COVID-19.
SKIN CARE
International Business Times

6 Dead After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine In Taiwan

At least 6 people have died in Taiwan after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to a health official. Chuang Jen-Hsiang, a spokesperson for the country’s Central Epidemic Command Center, said Tuesday that among the deceased, the youngest patient was an 18-year-old woman. The six people were reported to have died following vaccination. The deaths were reported Monday, reported Taiwan News.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy