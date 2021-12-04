Chromatics’ Adam Miller Announces Debut Solo Album

Canadian prog metal legends Voivod have announced they will release their latest album, Synchro Anarchy, through Century Media Records on February 11. "We are eager to present our latest work, a real collaborative effort," says drummer Michel 'Away' Langevin. "The new album represents countless hours of writing, demoing, recording, mixing and so on. The band and Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio gave their very best to make it happen under unusual circumstances, which led us to call it Synchro Anarchy. We feel that the sound and music are 100% Voïvod, and we hope everyone will enjoy it as much as we had fun making it. We certainly can’t wait to play it live!”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO