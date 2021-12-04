ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Chromatics’ Adam Miller Announces Debut Solo Album

By Allison Hussey
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chromatics’ Adam Miller has announced a forthcoming solo album, his first under his own name. It’s titled Gateway, and it’s out February 11. In an Instagram post, Miller described the record as “18 tracks...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘We Want to Be Goofy and a Little Bit Rude’: Wet Leg Finally Announce Debut Album

Wet Leg — the Isle of Wight duo made up of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers — have finally announced their self-titled debut, out April 8, 2022. Ahead of the release, the group dropped two new songs, “Too Late Now” and “Oh No,” with the former accompanied by a video. Similar to their excellent singles “Wet Dream” and “Chaise Longue,” the tracks are steeped in dry humor and penetrating guitar riffs. In the video for “Too Late Now,” Wet Leg amble around London in bath robes with cucumbers over their eyes. “I just need a bubble bath to set me on...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Flower Kings announce new album

The Flower Kings have announced that they will release their latest album, By Royal Decree, through InsideOut Music on March 4. The new album, the band's fifteenth studio release, sees the return of founding bass player Michael Stolt (while the picture above shows longstanding bass player Jonas Reingold with the band, this is all the band's label furnished the magazine for this new press release!). He joins the remainder of the current the line-up of Mirko DeMaio on drums, Zach Kamins on keyboards, Hasse Fröberg on vocal & guitar and Roine Stolt on vocal & guitars.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Kojey Radical announces details of debut album ‘Reasons To Smile’

Kojey Radical has announced details of his long-awaited debut album – get all the details on ‘Reasons To Smile’ below. The new record will land on March 4 next year via Asylum/Atlantic, and follows the recent release of a pair of new singles, ‘2FS’ and ‘WOOHAA’. Speaking of the album,...
MUSIC
NME

Neville Staple details new solo album ‘From The Specials & Beyond’

Neville Staple – best known as a legacy member of The Staples, playing on-and-off with the ska troupe from 1978 to 2012 – has announced his latest solo album, ‘From The Specials & Beyond’. As its title implies, the 12-track record will dive deep into Staple’s tenure with The Specials,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Jewel
Person
Robert Smith
liveforlivemusic.com

Phife Dawg Estate Announces Posthumous Solo Album, ‘Forever’

The Phife Dawg (Malik Izaak Taylor) estate provided a belated birthday celebration for the MC on Monday, November 22nd, with the announcement of a forthcoming posthumous solo album, Forever. Phife’s estate will release the album on March 22nd, 2022, the sixth anniversary of his untimely passing, via Smokin’ Needles Records.
CELEBRITIES
guitargirlmag.com

Kaya Usher and The Family Band announce release date for debut album, All This Is, the realization of a long-held dream with husband Gord Downie

TORONTO, NOVEMBER 9, 2021 – Today, Kaya Usher premiered, on Spotify and Apple Music, her first single as a recording artist, Heart Clicks, a song about the transcending power of love and the ways in which it unites humanity. Watch the video here. The song comes a week ahead of the November 17 release of her debut album, All This Is, produced by Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene and Nyles Spencer. Mastered by Grammy award-winner Emily Lazar, the 10-track project also features Andrea Nann on back-up vocals and two of Usher and Downie’s children, Lou and Willo. Bringing to life the couple’s dream of one day forming a family band, All This Is will self-released and distributed by Arts & Crafts Productions, the label behind Downie’s solo career.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Wet Leg Announce Debut Album, Share New Video: Watch

Wet Leg have announced their debut self-titled LP with a video and two new songs. Wet Leg is due out April 8 via Domino; the band will hit the road in December, with three dates in support of Chvrches leading up to its release. The band has also shared the singles “Too Late Now” and “Oh No.” Check out the Fred Rowson–directed video for “Too Late Now” and the full list of tour dates below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chromatics#Faded Now
loudersound.com

Voivod announce brand new studio album

Canadian prog metal legends Voivod have announced they will release their latest album, Synchro Anarchy, through Century Media Records on February 11. "We are eager to present our latest work, a real collaborative effort," says drummer Michel 'Away' Langevin. "The new album represents countless hours of writing, demoing, recording, mixing and so on. The band and Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio gave their very best to make it happen under unusual circumstances, which led us to call it Synchro Anarchy. We feel that the sound and music are 100% Voïvod, and we hope everyone will enjoy it as much as we had fun making it. We certainly can’t wait to play it live!”
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Chai Announce New Remix EP, Share Confidence Man Remix: Listen

Chai have announced a new remix EP called Wink Together with a new remix of “End” by Confidence Man. The EP features remixes of select tracks from their second LP Wink, released earlier this year. Check it out below. Confidence Man said this of the collaboration in a statement: “Chai...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Pitchfork

Roddy Ricch Announces New Album Live Life Fast

Compton rapper Roddy Ricch has announced his sophomore album: Live Life Fast is out December 17 via Atlantic. The album will include Ricch’s recent single “Late at Night.” Find the album cover for Live Life Fast below. Roddy Ricch released his chart-topping debut Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial in...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Eli & Fur announces remix version of their debut album, ‘Found In The Wild’

Eli & Fur has announced a remix edition of their debut album, ‘Found In The Wild’. The initial release contained two halves: the first half, ‘Found’, displayed a collection of song-based production and the second half, ‘In The Wild’, offered more upbeat, club sounds. This remixed version will be a...
MUSIC
genreisdead.com

Prima Donna’s Kevin Preston Debuts Solo Single ‘Caprice’

Prima Donna guitarist/frontman Kevin Preston has released his debut solo single “Caprice.”. “Calling all old souls, wild childs & real gone gals, here comes the brand spankin’ new solo debut from Kevin Preston (Prima Donna/Green Day, etc.)! It’s a hot shot of new-old-stock rock n roll that rolls as much as it rocks; strolls as much as it struts; and shuffles as much as it stomps,” a press release states. “Caprice is a slapback-drenched rockabilly rave up that sounds like a rumble between the ghosts of Alan Vega, Vince Taylor & Gene Vincent.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mary J. Blige Announces Album, Shares New Songs: Listen

Mary J. Blige has released the singles “Good Morning Gorgeous” and “Amazing.” She’s also announced that her next studio album is called Good Morning Gorgeous. The record will get released on February 11, two days before she performs during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in Inglewood, California. Watch the “Good Morning Gorgeous” music video (directed by Eif Rivera) and hear “Amazing” below.
INGLEWOOD, CA
loudersound.com

Rosalie Cunningham announces new solo album

Psych prog rocker Rosalie Cunningham has announced that she will release her second solo album, Two Piece Puzzle, through Cherry Red Records on February 25. The ten-track album builds on her prog and psych roots, also adding fuzzed out metal and smooth lounge jazz to her repertoire. Recorded with Cunningham's partner Rosco Wilson, the new album also features a contribution from Fairport Convention violin player Ric Sanders.
MUSIC
JamBase

Fleet Foxes Announce ‘A Very Lonely Solstice’ Live Album

Fleet Foxes will issue the live album A Very Lonely Solstice digitally this Friday, December 10 with vinyl and CDs available for pre-order. The live record documents Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold‘s 2020 Winter Solstice livestream concert from Brooklyn’s stunning St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church. Although no preview...
MUSIC
whereyat.com

Exhorder Revisits Their Debut Album

I've seen Exhorder many times, but there was something so interesting about this show. This concert was a tribute to their own record Slaughter in the Vatican, released in 1990, and this show was a history lesson about the making of the record and the early days of Exhorder. So pull out your pen and notebook, and write down your lesson for the day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy