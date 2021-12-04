ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

County commissioners to meet Tuesday

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at 105 W. Franklin Street, Courtroom C, in Rockingham.

To view the full agenda packet, visit https://www.richmondnc.com/AgendaCenter. The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

• ITEM NO. 1 — Invocation by Pastor Alex Perakis

• ITEM NO. 2 — Election of Chairperson – Decision

• ITEM NO. 3 — Election of Vice-Chairperson – Decision

• ITEM NO. 4 — Appointment of County Attorney – Decision

• ITEM NO. 5 — Approval of Agenda – Decision

• ITEM NO. 6 — Consent Agenda – Decision

A) Approval of Draft Minutes of Regular Meeting on November 2, 2021 as Submitted by the Clerk for Review

B) Approval of Tax Releases And Tax Refunds for Month of October, 2021

C) Approval of North Carolina Vehicle Tax System Refund Report for the Month of October 2021

D) Approval of Budget Amendment for AFDO EH Food and Lodging

E) Approval of Budget Amendment for LIHWAP

• ITEM NO. 7 — Open Forum for Public Comments – 5:30 – 6:00 PM

• ITEM NO. 8 — Request for Board Consideration of Approval of the Resolution Providing Final Board Approval for Financing – Bob Jessup, SandfordHolshouser – Decision

• ITEM NO. 9 — Request for Board Consideration of Approval of the Financing Contract – Bob Jessup, SandfordHolshouser- Decision

• ITEM NO. 10 — Request for Board Consideration of Approval of the Deed of Trust – Bob Jessup, SanfordHolshouser – Decision

• ITEM NO. 11 — Request for Board Consideration of Approval of Escrow Agreement – Bob Jessup, SanfordHolshouser – Decision

• ITEM NO. 12 — Update from Raleigh from North Carolina House Representative Ben T. Moss, Jr.- Discussion

• ITEM NO. 13 — Monthly Report by County Manager Bryan Land

• ITEM NO. 14 — Requesting Board Consideration of Approval Resolution to Extend the Annual Tax Listing Period – Vagas Jackson, Tax Administrator – Decision

• ITEM NO. 15 — Update on Richmond County Revaluation for 2024 Request for Proposals – Vagas Jackson, Tax Administrator – Discussion

• ITEM NO. 16 — Discussion of Current Public Open Forum Policy – Jeff Smart, Chairman – Discussion

• ITEM NO. 17 — Adjournment – Decision

