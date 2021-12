COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a proposal that would direct hundreds of millions of dollars in grant funding to law enforcement and other first-responder agencies to combat violent crime and support recovery efforts from COVID-19. "There have been calls for defunding the police, which can lead officers to feel demoralized," DeWine said during his announcement. "This is clearly not the time to defund the police. This is the time to fund the police."

