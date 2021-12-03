ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Area Hoops: Howells-Dodge outlasts Pierce

By Nate Tenopir
Columbus Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC-2 #3 Howells-Dodge 54, Pierce 42: In a matchup of two teams that played for state football titles in their respective classes just 10 days earlier it was three Jaguars in double digits that made the difference for Howells-Dodge. Gavin Nelson led the way with 15 and four makes...

columbustelegram.com

