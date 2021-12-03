Area Hoops: Howells-Dodge outlasts Pierce

Pickens County kicked off high school basketball season last week with the first-ever Pickens County Basketball Jamboree at Pickens High School. All four county schools were represented during the games, with Daniel’s squads taking on Liberty and Easley taking on Pickens. The games were contested in single 20-minute halves with a running clock. Daniel took both of the matchups with Liberty, winning 14-4 in the girls’ game and 19-16 in the boys’ matchup. Likewise, Easley took both matchups against the Blue Flame, with an 11-7 win for the Green Wave girls and a 22-5 win in the boys’ contest. The regular season is scheduled to begin next week for all four county teams, with the Daniel and Easley teams tangling Tuesday in Central, the same night the Pickens boys and girls head to Belton-Honea Path. Liberty’s teams will host Dixie on Monday night.

PICKENS COUNTY, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO