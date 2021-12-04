MLW News: Company Planning to Celebrate 20th Anniversary Next Year, Company Exits 2300 Arena For Now

Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s largest live-entertainment company, has closed its long-in-the works acquisition of a 51% controlling interest in OCESA Entretenimiento, a leading promoter in Latin America. The aggregate purchase price was MXN $8,835 million (around U.S. $415 million), 7% of which will be held back and retained by Live Nation to cover operating losses, if any, for a period of time following closing One of the most prominent live events businesses globally, OCESA promotes thousands of events for millions of fans in a typical year across Mexico and Colombia, and also has a robust business portfolio in ticketing, sponsorship, food & beverage, merchandise, and...

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO