COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud added to his list of postseason awards and honors after being named one of 10 finalists for the Manning Award. Stroud, who ranks among the top seven nationally in eight statistical categories, currently has the best school single-season marks for passing efficiency (182.2), completion pct. (70.9) and passing yards per game (351.1).

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO