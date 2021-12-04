Arsenal 'have scouted Lille forward Jonathan David this season as they plot summer move for striker'... with £60m Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin also on their wanted list

Space has always been at a premium for Jonathan David. “We only have a handful of domes here in Ottawa,” David’s former youth coach Jay Da Costa told First Time Finish last year. “Those domes get used up, not just by soccer, but baseball and football and other organisations too. It’s hard to get time and, usually, when you get it, you’re only training on one-third of the field, sometimes one-sixth.” Ottawa’s cramped domes – large, inflatable tent-like structures that shield pitches from the harsh Canadian winters – were an early step on an unusual career path for the young forward, who is now ready for his next big jump. However, such fast progress was not always so certain.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO