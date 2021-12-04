ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal 'have scouted Lille forward Jonathan David this season as they plot summer move for striker'... with £60m Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin also on their wanted list

Cover picture for the articleArsenal are reportedly tracking Lille forward Jonathan David amid their search for a new striker which is expected to...

The Guardian

Jonathan David is emerging as an elite striker at Lille. Where will he go next?

Space has always been at a premium for Jonathan David. “We only have a handful of domes here in Ottawa,” David’s former youth coach Jay Da Costa told First Time Finish last year. “Those domes get used up, not just by soccer, but baseball and football and other organisations too. It’s hard to get time and, usually, when you get it, you’re only training on one-third of the field, sometimes one-sixth.” Ottawa’s cramped domes – large, inflatable tent-like structures that shield pitches from the harsh Canadian winters – were an early step on an unusual career path for the young forward, who is now ready for his next big jump. However, such fast progress was not always so certain.
Fresno Bee

Jonathan David growing into scoring machine for Lille

It took Jonathan David some time to settle in at French club Lille. Three months, actually. He only scored his first league goal a year ago after having joined Lille from Belgian club Gent last August. Since then, the 21-year-old Canada international has become one of the most sought-after young...
Mikel Arteta
Alexandre Lacazette
BBC

'Forwards like Calvert-Lewin are hard to find'

It is a massive ask for any Everton player to stand in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, says former Premier League striker Glenn Murray. The Toffees head into Wednesday's Merseyside derby without their main striker, who hasn't featured since August. "I know the derby is huge for everyone in Liverpool on the...
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez rejects Arsenal rumours for Calvert-Lewin

Everton boss Rafa Benitez insists they're under no pressure to sell their best players. The Blues spent just £1.7million in the summer as they had to watch their spending with Financial Fair Play rules weighing heavy. But Benitez was clear in his pre-match press conference that Everton will not be...
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eyeing up Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a possible centre-forward signing next summer. Everton's number 9 has missed most of the current campaign through injury but enjoyed the best season of his career in 2020/21, scoring 21 goals in all competitions. According to the Evening Standard, Calvert-Lewin and...
The Independent

Marcel Brands finalising Everton exit after pressure intensifies on the board

Marcel Brands will relinquish his role as Everton's director of football as a casualty of the club’s horrendous run of form, which has been met with protests. Confirmation of the Dutchman’s departure with immediate effect is expected to be confirmed soon. Brands signed a new three-year-deal in April and was on the club’s board since 2019, but did not seem to be bestowed with the authority to shape their football operations. Everton’s style of play and recruitment have altered with managerial appointments, and even the selection of the man in the dugout has clearly not been at his discretion....
FanSided

Arsenal: Is Everton Striker Set for Gunners move?

Arsenal has been resurgent this season under Mikel Arteta, as the Gunners find themselves firmly in the race for a top-four finish. However, they could require a new striker. Alexandre Lacazette is out of contract at the end of the season, and Arsenal is looking to sell their French striker in January. Juventus, AC Milan, and Atletico Madrid are reportedly all interested in bringing Lacazette in, either in January or during the summer.
The Independent

Clock ticking for Rafa Benitez at Everton as Marcel Brands’ exit puts spotlight on manager

The clock is ticking for Rafa Benitez. Yesterday’s departure of Marcel Brands, Goodison’s director of football, puts the spotlight firmly on the Everton manager.Benitez’s team host Arsenal tonight and are aiming to break a winless streak that goes back to September. Their most recent defeat, a 4-1 pummelling by Liverpool, inflamed an already restive fanbase and precipitated the sacking of Brands. The Dutchman’s 3½ years on Merseyside was not a success but Brands was still a scapegoat.Since Farhad Moshiri bought into the club five years ago, Everton have spent more than half a billion in the transfer market and are...
AFP

Bizarre West Ham goal sinks Chelsea as Liverpool top Premier League

West Ham beat leaders Chelsea 3-2 courtesy of Arthur Masuaku's bizarre late goal on Saturday as Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League with a last-gasp winner against Wolves. On a day when all the contenders in the top flight are in action, champions Manchester City can claim top spot they win the late match against struggling Watford. Elsewhere, Newcastle won for the first time this season to clamber off the bottom of the table and give new manager Eddie Howe hope they can survive. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea had lost just once in the Premier League before Saturday's match at the London Stadium and had conceded only six goals in 14 matches.
