Giants' Trent Harris: Placed on IR

Week 13 certainly provided some more craziness in the NFL, a microcosm of how wild the season has been. For the first time since 2000, there have been nine games won by teams over an opponent with at least four more victories than them at this point in the season -- the latest being the Detroit Lions upsetting the Minnesota Vikings (knocking Minnesota out of the playoffs for the time being).

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO