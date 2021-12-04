Giants' Trent Harris: Placed on IR

The New York Giants topped the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. New York’s defense stifled Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. The Giants slowed down Hurts, who had been playing at a high level in recent weeks. Hurts finished the game with just 129 yards, no touchdowns and three...
The New York Giants have placed veteran defensive back and special teams ace, Nate Ebner, on injured reserve with a knee injury. He will miss at least three games before he’s eligible to return. Meanwhile, with tight ends Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and Kaden Smith (knee) both ailing, the team decided...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have activated defensive back Logan Ryan off the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed cornerback Darnay Holmes on the injured list with a rib injury. The Giants (4-7) made the moves Tuesday, a day after Ryan returned to the team headquarters after his...
The Giants announced on Tuesday they have activated CB Logan Ryan from the COVID-19 list. New York also placed CB Darnay Holmes on injured reserve. Ryan, 30, is a former third-round pick out of Rutgers by the Patriots back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $2,773,252 contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans in 2017.
The New York Giants announced Friday that they’ve placed TE Kaden Smith and LB Trent Harris on injured reserve. Harris, 26, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2018. New England waived him coming out of the preseason and signed him to the practice squad.
The Giants are down to one healthy quarterback on the active roster in Jake Fromm, and while it may have been partially a joke or a jab at Tua Tagovailoa, DB Logan Ryan - a former HS QB - offered his services if needed for Sunday.
Week 13 certainly provided some more craziness in the NFL, a microcosm of how wild the season has been. For the first time since 2000, there have been nine games won by teams over an opponent with at least four more victories than them at this point in the season -- the latest being the Detroit Lions upsetting the Minnesota Vikings (knocking Minnesota out of the playoffs for the time being).
It took 13 weeks, but the Detroit Lions finally picked up their first victory of the season and like most games involving the Lions this season, there was drama down until the final second. Detroit's first win of the year wasn't locked up until Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown...
Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
The 2021 season was supposed to be a promising one for Drew Lock. It’s been anything but that. Before the season started, Lock was listed as the team’s starting quarterback. Though there was talk that floated around for months about adding a veteran quarterback to give him some competition, it looked like Drew Lock’s job to lose.
The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
