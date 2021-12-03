49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: May get more work sans Deebo

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel is moving towards elite status in his breakout third season. In the wackiness that was the 2019 wide receiver class, which saw Marquise Brown and N’Keal Harry go in the first round and many names go before D.K. Metcalf and Terry McLaurin, the San Francisco 49ers selected South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel early in the second round. Despite injuries throughout his career with the Gamecocks, Samuel flashed incredible traits and some unique ones for a player at 6’0″ and 215 pounds. His running back build, play speed, toughness, and versatility made for an intriguing player, and John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan made it happen.

