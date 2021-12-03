ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: May get more work sans Deebo

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Aiyuk should be headed for a key role in the 49ers' passing game with fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) ruled out for Sunday's contest in Seattle, Jerry McDonald of The San Jose...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Get Promising News On Deebo Samuel

The 49ers have gotten some great news on receiver/running back Deebo Samuel after he got injured on Sunday. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Samuel will have an MRI on Monday on his groin and it appears as if it’s not a major injury. This will also make fantasy owners of...
NFL
NFL

49ers WR Deebo Samuel injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 12's Sunday games

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) and linebacker Fred Warner (hamstring) are questionable to return. Running back Trey Sermon (ankle) and LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) have been ruled out. Green Bay Packers wideout Randall Cobb (groin) has been ruled out against the Rams. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Deebo
Person
George Kittle
ClutchPoints

49ers WR Deebo Samuel gets frustrating update on groin injury

The San Francisco 49ers will be without star wide receiver Deebo Samuel for quite some time after the team revealed he sustained a groin strain. Samuel suffered the injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s contest with the Minnesota Vikings. He was initially deemed as questionable before the 49ers decided to sit him out for the rest of the contest.
NFL
NBC Sports

Aiyuk's confidence, growth has helped 49ers' offense level up

It wasn't long ago that Brandon Aiyuk was buried in a doghouse with no clear way out. Through the 49ers' first six games, Aiyuk caught just nine passes for 96 yards and one touchdown. The second-year receiver had become an afterthought in the 49ers' offense. Shanahan seemed to bury Aiyuk each week during his mid-week press conference and the 49ers' offense was forced to rely heavily on Deebo Samuel in the passing game with George Kittle injured and Aiyuk struggling.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

49ers in Five: Deebo Samuel says the team is “unstoppable” right now

Thanks to great players like George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel, the 49ers scored 61 points in six days and put themselves squarely in the middle of the playoff race in the NFC. As you might imagine, they’re feeling pretty good about themselves right now, and Deebo wasn’t afraid to show it during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show yesterday.
NFL
FanSided

Deebo Samuel Flying High In Year 3 For The San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel is moving towards elite status in his breakout third season. In the wackiness that was the 2019 wide receiver class, which saw Marquise Brown and N’Keal Harry go in the first round and many names go before D.K. Metcalf and Terry McLaurin, the San Francisco 49ers selected South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel early in the second round. Despite injuries throughout his career with the Gamecocks, Samuel flashed incredible traits and some unique ones for a player at 6’0″ and 215 pounds. His running back build, play speed, toughness, and versatility made for an intriguing player, and John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan made it happen.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#San Jose#American Football#The San Jose Mercury News
NBC Sports

Stopping Deebo will be key for Vikings against 49ers

The Vikings know they have to put a plan in place to attempt to stop 49ers receiver, Deebo Samuel, on Sunday. Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer spoke about the need to slow down Jimmy Garoppolo’s No. 1 target as a key to the game. Through 10 games Samuel has caught 55 of his 88 targets for 994 yards and five touchdowns.
NFL
Chico Enterprise-Record

Kurtenbach: The best version of the 49ers is here, but it needs Deebo Samuel

Three weeks ago, the 49ers were a team on life support, having been absolutely embarrassed by the Arizona Cardinals and their second-team offense. They don’t just hold a playoff spot in the NFC, they hold the No. 6 seed of a seven-team tournament, with a bit of cushion. But they...
NFL
ABC30 Fresno

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, LB Fred Warner out 1-2 weeks, coach Kyle Shanahan says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers breathed a collective sigh of relief Monday after receiving important injury news on two of their best players. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner suffered groin and hamstring strains, respectively, in San Francisco's 34-26 victory Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Versatile Deebo Samuel Leads 49ers To Third Straight Win

SANTA CLARA (AP) — The midseason skid that looked as though it could derail the San Francisco 49ers season is firmly in the past. After getting back to a successful formula of dominating on the ground, the Niners have won three straight games and again look like a contender in the NFC.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Niners Nation

49ers in Five: How will Kyle Shanahan adjust without Deebo Samuel?

Given his incredible output this season, there is a case to be made that Deebo Samuel is the offensive player of the year. Now that we know he’s going to miss at least one game, the focus shifts to how the 49ers will go about replacing someone who has had 26 touches for 305 yards and five touchdowns over the last three weeks. Here’s how Kyle Shanahan answered that question yesterday.
NFL
FanSided

Deebo Samuel is now 49ers offense’s top skill player

Deebo Samuel has had a monster season thus far, and was once again instrumental in the 49ers victory over the Vikings in Week 12. For a few years now, the best skill player on offense for the San Francisco 49ers has undoubtedly been tight end George Kittle. The tight end has been an All-Pro and a record holder in the NFL for most receiving yards by a tight end and has been one of the most popular players in franchise history.
NFL
NBC Sports

How Deebo made NFL history in 49ers' win over Vikings

There's only one Deebo Samuel, and as the 49ers' hybrid offensive weapon has shown this season, he truly is one of one. That became even more apparent Sunday in San Francisco's huge 34-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings. In a game where the wide receiver had just one catch for...
NFL
Modesto Bee

The San Francisco 49ers are rolling. Here’s what they changed to get back on track

The San Francisco 49ers earlier this month experienced one of their lowest regular-season moments under head coach Kyle Shanahan. They lost Nov. 7 to the division-leading Arizona Cardinals, who were starting backup Colt McCoy at quarterback and they were without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The defense missed tackles throughout while the offense turned the ball over three times and managed just nine carries for 39 yards.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

WR Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Week 12: Are Elijah Moore, Brandon Aiyuk, and Courtland Sutton trustworthy?

As we make our push towards the end of the fantasy football season and upcoming playoffs, making WR start ’em or sit ’em decisions in Week 12 begin to carry even more weight as teams separate themselves from the pack. With not all matchups being equal, here are our top wide receiver start ’em and sit ’em plays for Week 12 of fantasy football.
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo, Warner expected out for 49ers' Week 13 game at Seahawks

The 49ers will have to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 without two of the team's top performers on offense and defense. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner are expected to miss the upcoming game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday. The team is hopeful Warner...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers Week 12 overreactions: Possible to have too much Deebo?

The 49ers-Seattle Seahawks Week 13 game got flexed out of the Sunday night time slot this week. The 49ers-Cincinnati Bengals game should have been flexed into prime time in Week 14. Overreaction? No. As it was, the NFL opted to move the 49ers’ game in Cincinnati to 1:25 p.m. (PT)...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy