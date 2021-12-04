Raiders' Carl Nassib: Out against Washington

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reports CeeDee Lamb did not clear the NFL’s concussion protocol and will not be available for the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game against the Raiders. Lamb suffered the concussion against the Chiefs on Sunday and had been listed as questionable for the Week 12 matchup. However, the team and its coaches were optimistic that Lamb would pass the NFL’s concussion protocol despite the short week. Lamb leads the Cowboys with 740 receiving yards. The Cowboys will also be without the unvaccinated Amari Cooper due to testing positive for Covid-19. He’ll be out for this week and possibly Week 13. Cooper is second on the team in reception yards with 583. With Lamb unable to go, Michael Gallup will operate as Dallas’ number one wideout. Gallup’s 122 reception yards rank him seventh amongst his teammates. The Cowboys struggled in Week 11 against Kansas City, with Lamb leaving early and Cooper not playing.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO