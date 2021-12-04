ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders' Carl Nassib: Out against Washington

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Nassib (knee) will be inactive for the team's Week 13 game against Washington, Tashan...

www.cbssports.com

silverandblackpride.com

Darren Waller and Carl Nassib both ruled out for Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders got worrisome injury news Thursday as star tight end Darren Waller departed the game at the Dallas Cowboys with a knee injury. The Raiders listed him as questionable to return in the second quarter. However, Waller came out of the Las Vegas locker room after halftime wearing street clothes.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders, Washington Wednesday injury report: TE Darren Waller misses practice

Last Thursday the Raiders lost Darren Waller for the second half with knee and back injuries. Wednesday they took the practice field without the Pro Bowl tight end as they prepare to face Washington this week. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said on Monday that Waller is “Week-to-week” and could...
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Nick Kwiatkoski: Not featuring against Dallas

Kwiatkoski (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports. The veteran linebacker already missed last week's game against the Bengals, and, in fact, he's yet to play a defensive snap since Week 7 when he featured in 11 of them against the Eagles. Expect Denzel Perryman to act as his replacement again.
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Kenyan Drake: Nine touches against Cowboys

Drake took seven carries for 25 yards and caught two passes on as many targets for five yards in the Raiders' Week 12 overtime win at Dallas. Drake has two or less receptions in each of his last three contests, but he still earned nine total touches on just 15 offensive snaps in the Thanksgiving Day victory. However, starter Josh Jacobs figures to remain the workhorse out of the backfield against Washington in Week 13.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

5 Keys to Thanksgiving game for Raiders against Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders are back at it on a short week on Thursday when they visit the Dallas Cowboys for Thanksgiving, as they try to snap a three-game losing streak. Here are five keys to victory for Las Vegas. Stop Zeke:. In Week 11, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe...
NFL
echo-pilot.com

First look: Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders odds and lines

The Washington Football Team (5-6) seek to keep their playoff hopes alive as they travel west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) on the road in Week 13. Kickoff is 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. Below, we look at the Washington vs. Raiders odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Graney: Raiders need to play desperate against Cowboys

DALLAS — The Raiders have come to AT&T Stadium — as much entertainment venue as NFL facility — to engage the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. And they better be desperate. Dallas is used to sharing such a universal spotlight. This will be the 54th time it has been featured on a turkey day game. It’s the eighth such moment for the Raiders, who need to compete and coach as if their season depends on the outcome. It might very well.
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Raiders against Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders have come crashing back to earth after suffering three straight losses. Even though the Las Vegas Raiders have cratered back to .500 after three straight losses, the Silver and Black have to pick up the pieces fast because they are playing the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

5 potential Raiders X-factors against Cowboys

There’s no denying that the outlook for the rest of the Las Vegas Raiders’ season is grim. After starting 5-2, the Raiders have dug themselves into an enormous hole by losing three games in a row, and it feels like the team is in the midst of a late-season collapse for the third year in a row.
NFL
247Sports

Dallas Cowboys stars CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper out for Thanksgiving showdown against Las Vegas Raiders

Dak Prescott will be without his two best receivers for the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. Amari Cooper is out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week. Cooper tested positive for COVID. Breakout second-year star CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion against Kansas City. He practiced in a limited capacity all week, but he ultimately was not cleared by Dallas’ medical staff, according to Jay Glazer.
NFL
SportsGrid

CeeDee Lamb ruled out for Week 12 game against the Raiders

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reports CeeDee Lamb did not clear the NFL’s concussion protocol and will not be available for the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game against the Raiders. Lamb suffered the concussion against the Chiefs on Sunday and had been listed as questionable for the Week 12 matchup. However, the team and its coaches were optimistic that Lamb would pass the NFL’s concussion protocol despite the short week. Lamb leads the Cowboys with 740 receiving yards. The Cowboys will also be without the unvaccinated Amari Cooper due to testing positive for Covid-19. He’ll be out for this week and possibly Week 13. Cooper is second on the team in reception yards with 583. With Lamb unable to go, Michael Gallup will operate as Dallas’ number one wideout. Gallup’s 122 reception yards rank him seventh amongst his teammates. The Cowboys struggled in Week 11 against Kansas City, with Lamb leaving early and Cooper not playing.
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington Players to Watch Out For

The Las Vegas Raiders will be returning home on Sunday to face the streaking Washington Football Team. With both teams battling for playoff spots, Sunday serves as the start of a pivotal stretch for each team's season. That's why for the Raiders, it'll be important to not let these players...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Breaking down Raiders’ next opponent: Washington Football Team

The Raiders are still jockeying for playoff position amid the highs and lows of the 2021 season. So too is the Washington Football Team. Washington has won three consecutive games to improve to 5-6 and has control of the No. 7 seed in the NFC for the time being. But the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are also 5-6, and the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers loom at 5-7 and further complicate the playoff picture.
NFL
numberfire.com

Raiders' Darren Waller (knee) ruled out for Week 13's game against Washington

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (knee) will not play in Week 13's contest against the Washington Football Team. Waller will sit out on Sunday after the Raiders' stud tight end suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving. Expect Foster Moreau to play a starting role against numberFire's 31st ranked pass defense.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Washington vs. Raiders Prediction, Pick: Who wins in Week 13?

Raiders -3 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) Washington’s Taylor Heinicke has now had two of his best games this season in a row, helping to take the Football Team to a three-game win streak. Coming off the back of a 206-yard, 3-touchdown, and zero-interception day in Week 11, Heinicke drove his team into red-zone opportunities once again against Seattle. His only genuine mistake was a tipped interception to Jamal Adams.
NFL
FanSided

Raiders: 3 Washington Football Team players to worry about in Week 13

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Washington Football Team in Week 13, and here are three players they need to be worried about in the matchup. The Washington Football team will be visiting the Las Vegas Raiders during a three-game winning streak, and they have looked great in the process. Over the past three wins, Taylor Heinicke and company have beaten Tom Brady, Cam Newton, and Russell Wilson, and will now try and take down Derek Carr and this Raiders offense.
NFL
Washington Post

Surging Washington seeks 4th straight win vs. Raiders

WASHINGTON (5-6) at LAS VEGAS (6-5) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Raiders by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Washington 4-7; Las Vegas 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 8-6. LAST MEETING: Washington beat Raiders 27-10 on Sept. 24, 2017, at Landover, Maryland. LAST WEEK: Washington...
NFL
NBC Washington

Report: Bad Back, Knee Keeps Darren Waller Out for Raiders-Washington

Report: Darren Waller is out for the Raiders against Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team will have one fewer weapon to worry about when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. The Athletic's Vic Tafur reports that the bad knee and back that Darren Waller has battled all week with will keep him out of the game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders, Washington Final Injury Reports Released

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to get a new winning streak going when they face the Washington Football Team on Sunday. If they're able to, they'll likely will2have to do it without arguably their best offensive player, tight end Darren Waller. Waller has been listed as doubtful with...
NFL

