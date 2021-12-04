ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Best Dividend Stocks For Your Late 2021 List

By Jonathan Phillip
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolatility appears to be the name of the stock market game this week as investors weigh their options. As such, it would not surprise me to see high dividend stocks being among the most active stocks around now. For the most part, this would be thanks to the more defensive nature...

Best Tech Stocks To Buy Right Now? 5 To Watch

With the recent downturn in the stock market, some investors may have lost their appetite for tech stocks. But amid the recent retreat, some investors are still hunting for bargains. No doubt, the concerns over the new Omicron variant, inflation, and other headwinds have sent many large-cap tech stocks down by double digit percentages. Having said that, many remain optimistic about the long-term outlooks for some of the top tech stocks.
MarketRealist

Goldman Sachs Picks 5 New Stocks with 100% Upside: Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs is among the most popular names in the investment world. The brokerage recently said that it expects the S&P 500 to hit 5,100 in 2022. Now, Goldman Sachs has picked five new stocks that it thinks can rally 100 percent over the next year. What are these stocks and should you buy them now?
MarketWatch

Dow industrials rally surge on Monday puts blue-chip, stock-market index on track for best day in over a year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday afternoon was on track for its best point and percentage gain in more than a year, as investors bought a recent dip in stocks that has been at least partly precipitated by fears of the COVID omicron variant and worries about Federal Reserve policy. Monday's gains saw the Dow rise 2.1%, or 713 points, which would mark the sharpest percentage gain for the 30-stock index since Nov. 9, 2020 when it gained 834 points, or 2.95%, FactSet data show. The session's gain was being powered primarily by advances in UnitedHealth Group Inc. , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Home Depot and Visa Inc. . Only shares of Nike Inc. , salesforce.com and Verizon Communications Inc. were trading in negative territory among the Dow's components in afternoon trade.
