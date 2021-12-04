Waialua sustainable egg farm to enter Hawaii market

Slocum & Sons welcomed new wines from California: Seamless and Slam Dunk. Seamless, made through The Independent Distributor Network at Shannon Ridge Winery, is a 2019 North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon. The North Coast Appellation comprises three million acres, including many of the most expensive and distinctive AVAs, such as Napa Valley, Sonoma Valley, Russian River, Sonoma Coast, Stag’s Leap and Carneros. The name Seamless was coined to describe the plush and ready-to-enjoy red, the result of heat, sun and fog from one of the greatest wine regions on earth. Slam Dunk, made by acclaimed 100-point winemaker Maayan Koschitsky through The Independent Distributor Network, is a showcase of California varietals in a 55% Petite Sirah and 45% Zinfandel red blend. The 14.8% ABV wine is vinted and bottled in 2020 by Royal Wine & Spirits in Napa. Described as “bold, juicy and hedonistically full-bodied,” the wine offers a Slam Dunk moment of enjoyment associated with the power and structure of what California wines offer.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO