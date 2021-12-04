ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waialua sustainable egg farm to enter Hawaii market

By Olivia Peterkin
Egg supplier Villa Rose announced Friday that its Waialua Egg Farm, what it says is the...

Honolulu Civil Beat

A New Chicken Farm Wants To Reduce Hawaii’s Dependence On Imported Eggs

Hidden behind the lengthy, grassy berm lining Highway 803, less than five miles east of Wahiawa, Waialua Egg Farm is finally producing eggs. The facility of about 200,000 chickens has been 10 years in the making and sold its first 900 dozen eggs last week. Covered in solar panels, its water comes directly from its own well and the chicken manure is turned into biochar, to be returned as nutrients for farmers across the state. The facility is considered state of the art.
HAWAII STATE
