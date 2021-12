Benjamin Alexander's story tells of a life well lived. Born in Northamptonshire, the engineering graduate had a short-lived career in finance before becoming a globe-trotting DJ. He's lived around the world, from the United States to Asia, but the mountains of Austria are home for now as he chases his latest dream - becoming Jamaica's first Alpine skier at the Winter Olympics just six years after first trying the sport.

